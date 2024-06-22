MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $90.38. 3,747,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,081. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.