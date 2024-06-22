MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $254,000 Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 908,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,252. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

