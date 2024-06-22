MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WST traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $332.76. 991,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,941. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

