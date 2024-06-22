MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $206,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $228.59. 3,627,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

