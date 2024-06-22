MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 2,630 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 523,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,318,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 855,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

