Moller Wealth Partners Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 360,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

