Moller Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.89. 672,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,943. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

