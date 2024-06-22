Moller Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Corteva by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

CTVA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 8,773,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,989. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

