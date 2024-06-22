Nano (XNO) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $120.93 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,318.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00610167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00115937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00259792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00070824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

