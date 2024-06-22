Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.40% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,356. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

