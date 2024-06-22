Navcoin Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,098.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00076010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

