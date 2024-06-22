Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Roku by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,194.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.