Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current year.
Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.85%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $105,824. Company insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.