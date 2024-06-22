Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $104.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

