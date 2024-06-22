Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $104.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
