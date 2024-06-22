NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.64. 4,282,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

