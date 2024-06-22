New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.81.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
