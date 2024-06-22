Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $12.03. Nidec shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 88,045 shares changing hands.

Nidec Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.