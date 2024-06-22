NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of NMI worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 1,249,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

