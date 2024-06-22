Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,057,000 after buying an additional 1,881,264 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,759,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,997,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NVO opened at $141.95 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $637.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.