NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $205.59

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.59 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 180.25 ($2.29). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35), with a volume of 15,125 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
About NWF Group
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
