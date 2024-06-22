O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.2% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $480.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.19.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

