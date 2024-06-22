O Connor Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,291 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

