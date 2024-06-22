O Connor Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.2% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 343,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,609,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 1,511,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.