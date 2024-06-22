Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $618.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $618.81 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.97 or 0.05442399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

