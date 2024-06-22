Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,295,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,490. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.