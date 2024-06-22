Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,354 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $93,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

