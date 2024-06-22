OMG Network Market Cap Hits $46.63 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $46.63 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.