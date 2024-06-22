OMG Network Trading Down 14.9% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $46.25 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00040154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

