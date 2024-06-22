ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.81. 3,683,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

