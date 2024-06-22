ONE Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,123 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 13.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $45.49 on Friday. 1,540,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

