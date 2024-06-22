ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 281,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,840. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

