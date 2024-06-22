Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 615 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

NYSE FI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $149.79. 6,996,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

