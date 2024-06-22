Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 986 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 986.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $3,353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $905.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $837.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
