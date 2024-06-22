Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.96. 3,033,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

