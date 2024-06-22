Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.23. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

