Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 853 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.27. 727,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

