Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

AFL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. 5,577,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.