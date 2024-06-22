OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

