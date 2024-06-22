Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Argus boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,930,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.