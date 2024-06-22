Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 3.4 %
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.