PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

