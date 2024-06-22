Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $687.16

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687.16 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 772.50 ($9.82). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 755.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 532,397 shares trading hands.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 731.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.99.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

