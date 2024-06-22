Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Buys £49,506.60 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Duxbury acquired 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.17) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($62,905.46).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,355.50 ($17.22) on Friday. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 925 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,506 ($19.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,397.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,715.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

