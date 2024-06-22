Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 28,282,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

