Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.12. 1,879,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.