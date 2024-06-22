Pflug Koory LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.09.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.26. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

