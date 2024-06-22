Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,000. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

