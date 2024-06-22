Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 198.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

WestRock Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WRK traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 3,663,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,761. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

