Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $107.98. 844,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

