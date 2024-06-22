PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BND stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

